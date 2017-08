June 7 (Reuters) - Vatic Ventures Corp

* As consideration for agreement, company will issue 5.2 million common shares to red branch plus a 1% nsr on property

* Vatic ventures corp also announces a unit private placement financing of up to $1 million consisting of up to 10 million units

* Vatic ventures corp to acquire 80% in thai potash company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )