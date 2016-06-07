BRIEF-Brunswick Resources acquires Lake Irene properties in Quebec

June 7 (Reuters) - Brunswick Resources Inc

* Entered into an option agreement to acquire 29 mining claims located in Jamesie region of northwestern Quebec

* Will pay $25,000 & issue 1.5 million common shares over period of 3 years for option to acquire 100% interest in Irene Lake property

* Entered into second option agreement to acquire 14 mining claims located in jamesie region of Northwestern Quebec

* Brunswick Resources acquires Lake Irene properties in Quebec