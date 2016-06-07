FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Duluth Holdings Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
June 7, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Duluth Holdings Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Duluth Holdings Inc -

* Reaffirmed its fiscal 2016 outlook

* Also reaffirmed long-term financial targets of about 20% net sales growth, 25% adjusted ebitda growth and 25% net income growth

* Duluth Holdings Inc. announces first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 sales $68.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $69.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

