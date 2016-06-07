FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SeaChange International reports Q1 GAAP loss per share of $0.28
June 7, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SeaChange International reports Q1 GAAP loss per share of $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Seachange International Inc

* Non-GAAP loss from operations for q1 of fiscal 2017 was $6.8 million, or $0.20 per basic share

* SeaChange International reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share view $0.05 to $0.15

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $110 million to $120 million

* Q1 revenue $21.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $23 million to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

