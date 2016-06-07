FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verifone Systems says to reduce headcount and review underperforming businesses
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Verifone Systems says to reduce headcount and review underperforming businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Verifone Systems Inc

* Qtrly GAAP net revenues of $526 million and non-GAAP net revenues of $532 million

* Executing mitigating actions including a headcount restructuring and a review of underperforming businesses

* Intends to reduce headcount and estimates that these activities in total will generate approximately $30 million of savings in 2017

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP net revenues of $515 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.40

* Sees FY non-GAAP net revenues of $2.100 billion

* Sees FY non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.85

* Conducting strategic review to address underperforming businesses and reduce overall operating expense levels

* Qtrly GAAP net revenue $526 million versus $490 million

* FY earnings per share view $2.23, revenue view $2.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $551.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $530.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Verifone reports results for the second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

