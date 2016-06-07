FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping plans to offer 7.5 mln shares in public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Ardmore Shipping Corp :

* Ardmore Shipping Corporation announces proposed public offering of common shares

* Plans to offer 7.5 million of its common shares in an underwritten public offering

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to partially fund its proposed acquisition of six modern eco-design MR product/chemical tankers

* Plans on funding remainder of purchase price of vessels with a new credit facility with an existing lender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

