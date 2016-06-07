FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Oxford Industries reports Q1 EPS from cont ops of $1.21
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oxford Industries reports Q1 EPS from cont ops of $1.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Oxford Industries Inc :

* Oxford announces fiscal 2016 first quarter results

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.27 to $1.37

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.26 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $1.21 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $256.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.65 to $3.80

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.55

* Expects FY 2016 net sales in $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion range

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.58, revenue view $976.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects Q2 net sales in a range from $275 million to $285 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $277.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.