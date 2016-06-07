FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping to buy six eco-design MR product/chemical tankers
June 7, 2016

BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping to buy six eco-design MR product/chemical tankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Ardmore Shipping Corp:

* Ardmore Shipping announces agreement to acquire six eco- design MR product/chemical tankers

* Deal for $172.5 million

* Deal expected to be accretive to earnings and to net asset value

* Intends to fund acquisition with net proceeds from a public offering of common shares and new credit facility with an existing lender

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings and to net asset value

* Vessels, which have average age of 2.4 years, scheduled to be delivered to Ardmore on charter-free basis between September-Oct 2016

* Acquisition will expand Ardmore's fleet to 28 vessels

* Intends to fund acquisition with net proceeds from a public offering of common shares and a new credit facility with existing lender

* Ardmore Shipping announces agreement to acquire six eco- design MR product/chemical tankers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

