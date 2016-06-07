FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-MTS Systems announces proposed public offering of common stock
June 7, 2016

BRIEF-MTS Systems announces proposed public offering of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Mts Systems

* Proposed offerings consist of 1.5 million common shares,1 million tangible equity units, each tangible equity unit with a stated amount of $100

* Mts systems corp says intends to use a portion of net proceeds of tangible equity units to fund cost of capped call transactions

* Mts systems corp says to use remaining net proceeds of offerings to partially fund acquisition of pcb

* Mts announces proposed public offering of common stock and tangible equity units Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

