a year ago
June 7, 2016 / 11:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines to acquire Goldrock Mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Goldrock Mines Corp

* Each common share of goldrock (a "goldrock share") will be exchanged for 0.1331 of a fortuna common share

* Deal for total equity value of approximately c$129 million on a fully-diluted in--money basis

* Immediate premium to goldrock shareholders of 58.2% based on closing price of fortuna and goldrock on june 6, 2016

* Arrangement agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each of goldrock and fortuna

* Fortuna silver mines to acquire goldrock mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
