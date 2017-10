June 8 (Reuters) - Nevro Corp

* Announces pricing of public offering of $150 million convertible senior notes

* Says priced its public offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2021

* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds from this offering and from warrant transactions to fund cost of convertible note hedge transactions

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: