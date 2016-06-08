FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica Q1 earnings per share $0.33
June 8, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica Q1 earnings per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc :

* Lululemon Athletica Inc qtrly comparable store sales increased by 3%

* Lululemon Athletica Inc says Q1 direct to consumer net revenue increased by 17% to $97.6 million, or by 18% on a constant dollar basis

* Lululemon Athletica Inc Sees Q2 Total Comparable Sales In Mid Single digits on a constant dollar basis

* Lululemon Athletica Inc sees Q2 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.36 to $0.38

* Lululemon Athletica Inc sees FY earnings per share $2.05 to $2.15 normalized for tax and related interest adjustments made during Q1 of fiscal 2016

* Inventories at end of q1 of fiscal 2016 increased by 21% to $286.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $513.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.82, revenue view $2.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lululemon Athletica Inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $505 million to $515 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.305 billion to $2.345 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.08 to $2.18

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.36 to $0.38

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $495.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $487.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

