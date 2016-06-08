FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ur-Energy Inc announces cost savings through job cuts
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ur-Energy Inc announces cost savings through job cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Ur-Energy Inc

* Energy inc - announces cost savings measures through a reduction in workforce.

* Energy inc - measures represent an expected annual savings of approximately $1.5 million , beginning in 2017

* Energy inc says there is no plan for any exploration activities at Lost Creek property or among company’s other uranium projects in Wyoming

* Energy inc - workforce reductions at all three of its locations: Littleton, Colorado , Casper, Wyoming and Lost Creek mine site

* Energy inc - reductions include twelve employees, with several remaining employees asked to change job responsibilities or carry additional duties

* Energy inc - Lost Creek is now projected to produce between 600,000 and 700,000 pounds u 3 o 8 in 2016

* Energy announces cost savings measures and provides further production guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
