BRIEF-Imvescor Restaurant Group fiscal Q2 earnings $0.04/shr

June 8 (Reuters) - Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc
* Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly system sales grew 3.6%
* Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly same restaurant sales (srs) grew 1.2%
* Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly net earnings of $2.7 million increased 5% versus q2 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.0225per share
* Qtrly revenue $14.0 million versus $11.3 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Imvescor restaurant group reports continuing strong results for q2 fiscal 2016