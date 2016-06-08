FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dollarama Q1 earnings per share C$0.68
June 8, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dollarama Q1 earnings per share C$0.68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc :

* Dollarama Inc says Q1 comparable store sales grew 6.6%, over and above a 6.9% growth previous year

* Dollarama Inc says board of directors had approved a quarterly cash dividend for holders of common shares of $0.10 per common share

* Dollarama Inc says comparable store sales growth for fiscal 2017 in range of 4 percent to 5 percent

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $160.0 million to $170.0 million

* Dollarama Inc sees fiscal 2017 EBITDA margin 21.0% to 22.5% versus prior guidance of 20.5% to 22.0%

* Dollarama Inc sees fiscal 2017 SG&A margin 15.5% to 16.0% versus prior guidance of 16.0% to 16.5%

* No change in fiscal 2017 guidance for net new stores, gross margin, capital expenditures

* Dollarama reports strong first quarter results and renews normal course issuer bid

* Q1 sales C$641 million versus I/B/E/S view c$629.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
