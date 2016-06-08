BRIEF-Brown-Forman Q4 earnings per share $2.60

June 8 (Reuters) - Brown-forman Corp :

* Sees fiscal year 2017 underlying net sales growth of 4% to 6%

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.58, revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share outlook includes expected foreign exchange headwinds of $0.07 given current spot rates, as well as lower distributor inventory levels

* Reports fiscal 2016 results; expects continued underlying growth in fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $2.60

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.42 to $3.62 including items

* Q4 sales $933 million versus i/b/e/s view $899 million