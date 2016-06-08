FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Bebe Stores and Bluestar Alliance announce strategic JV
#Funds News
June 8, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bebe Stores and Bluestar Alliance announce strategic JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc :

* Has received $35 million in connection with formation of joint venture

* Contributed trademarks and related intellectual property to a newly formed joint venture and has received just over 50% of joint venture

* Bluestar will manage joint venture day-to-day operations

* Bebe Stores, Inc and Bluestar Alliance Llc announce strategic joint venture to drive execution of global licensing model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

