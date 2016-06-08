FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp :

* An average of 445,000 client trades per day in may 2016, up 4 percent from May 2015 and down 5 percent from April 2016.

* $727.8 billion in total client assets as of May 31, 2016, up 2 percent from may 2015 and up 1 percent from April 2016.

* May 2016 average spread-based balances of $105.7 billion, up 11 percent from may 2015 and essentially flat versus April

* May 2016 average fee-based balances of $161.5 billion, essentially flat when compared to may 2015 and April 2016

* TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.