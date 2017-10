June 8 (Reuters) - Pfsweb Inc :

* Expects transaction to be accretive to its adjusted EBITDA performance

* Conexus will become wholly-owned subsidiary of PFSweb, and will initially operate under name “Conexus”

* Pfsweb acquires Conexus, a European ecommerce system integrator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)