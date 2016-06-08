FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dryships enters securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor
June 8, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dryships enters securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc

* Entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor

* Estimates that net proceeds from sale of securities, after deducting fees and expenses, will be approximately $5 million

* May further receive up to an aggregate of $5 million if all of warrants are exercised, for total proceeds of $10 million

* Agreement for sale of 5,000 newly designated series c convertible preferred shares, warrants

* Dryships inc. Announces registered direct offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
