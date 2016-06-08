FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halozyme announces agreement to refinance debt
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 1:20 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Halozyme announces agreement to refinance debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc :

* Entered into agreement with Oxford Finance Llc and Silicon Valley Bank to refinance its existing senior secured loan facility

* Under new financing agreement, Halozyme borrowed $55 million at a fixed rate of 8.25%

* New debt facility provides option to borrow additional $15 million in 2017

* Interest-Only repayment provision results in $44 million increase to expected cash balance through 2017

* Under new financing agreement, Halozyme used proceeds to refinance its existing long-term debt

* Agreement will result in a $22 million per-year increase to company’s expected cash balance at end of 2016 and 2017

* Expecting a year-end cash balance of $170 million to $190 million

* Expecting a year-end cash balance of $170 million to $190 million

