BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma enters into settlement agreements dismissing all pending shareholder derivative litigation
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 6:00 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma enters into settlement agreements dismissing all pending shareholder derivative litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Hemispherx Biopharma

* Hemispherx biopharma enters into settlement agreements dismissing all pending shareholder derivative litigation, resolving disputes with insurance carriers, and obtaining commitments of $3.5 million in payments to company

* Two pending disputes in mediation with company insurers have also been settled with a commitment to pay $3,500,000 to company

* All four derivative cases have now been settled, subject to final court approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

