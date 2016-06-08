BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma enters into settlement agreements dismissing all pending shareholder derivative litigation

June 8 (Reuters) - Hemispherx Biopharma

* Hemispherx biopharma enters into settlement agreements dismissing all pending shareholder derivative litigation, resolving disputes with insurance carriers, and obtaining commitments of $3.5 million in payments to company

* Two pending disputes in mediation with company insurers have also been settled with a commitment to pay $3,500,000 to company

* All four derivative cases have now been settled, subject to final court approval