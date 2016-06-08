BRIEF-DavidsTea Inc posts Q1 earnings per share c$0.06

June 8 (Reuters) - DavidsTea Inc
* DavidsTea Inc announces first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.06
* Q1 sales c$44.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$43.3 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 4.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share c$0.50 to c$0.54
* Sees Q2 2016 sales c$39 million to c$40 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales c$215 million to c$219 million
* Reiterates fiscal 2016 outlook