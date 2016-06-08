BRIEF-Evertz Technologies reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.11

June 8 (Reuters) - Evertz Technologies Ltd

* Evertz Technologies reports record revenue in fiscal 2016

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.11

* Q4 revenue c$96.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$97 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of c$0.18 per share

* At end of May 2016, purchase order backlog was in excess of $69 million and shipments during month of May 2016 were $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)