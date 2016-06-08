BRIEF-Owens Realty Mortgage amends agreement to sell Treasures On The Bay

June 8 (Reuters) - Owens Realty Mortgage Inc

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc announces amendments to agreement to sell Treasures On The Bay

* Purchase price for TOTB Property has been reduced from $82 million to $75.5 million

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc says amendment also extends buyer’s due diligence period to June 14, 2016

* Amendment requires buyer to make an additional escrow deposit of $4.5 million following satisfactory due diligence at end of feasibility period