BRIEF-Owens Realty Mortgage amends agreement to sell Treasures On The Bay
June 8, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Owens Realty Mortgage amends agreement to sell Treasures On The Bay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Owens Realty Mortgage Inc

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc announces amendments to agreement to sell Treasures On The Bay

* Purchase price for TOTB Property has been reduced from $82 million to $75.5 million

* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc says amendment also extends buyer’s due diligence period to June 14, 2016

* Amendment requires buyer to make an additional escrow deposit of $4.5 million following satisfactory due diligence at end of feasibility period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

