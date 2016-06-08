FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Performance Sports Group expects revenue of about $133 mln for Q4
June 8, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Performance Sports Group expects revenue of about $133 mln for Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Performance Sports Group Ltd

* For q4, co expects to report revenues of approximately $133 million, down 10% compared to same quarter last year

* On a constant currency basis, q4 revenues are expected to decline by approximately 8% to $136 million

* Determined it appropriate not to fulfill several customer orders which resulted in lower than expected sales

* Expect to reduce inventory by approximately $18 million at end of fiscal 2016 compared to fiscal 2015

* Anticipates higher than expected bad debt reserves which will be finalized during its fiscal 2016 audit.

* Expects to end fiscal 2016 with approximately $424.8 million in debt

* Q4 revenue view $149.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fiscal 2016, co expects to report revenues of approximately $587 million, down approximately 10% compared to fiscal 2015

* On a constant currency basis, fiscal 2016 revenues are expected to decline by approximately 5% to $620 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $602.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Performance sports group reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

