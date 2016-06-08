BRIEF-Performance Sports Group says expects adj EPS loss for fiscal 2016

June 8 (Reuters) - Performance Sports Group Ltd -

* Expects to report an adjusted EPS loss for fiscal 2016 compared to its prior guidance of $0.12 to $0.14 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Performance Sports Group reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results

* During Q4 of fiscal 2016, adverse retail market conditions continued to drive credit-related issues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)