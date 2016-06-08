FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mitcham Industries reports Q1 loss per share $0.53
June 8, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitcham Industries reports Q1 loss per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Mitcham Industries Inc

* Mitcham Industries reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.53

* Q1 revenue $11.7 million versus $17.1 million

* Says “We do not currently anticipate any pick-up in marine leasing activity for remainder of this fiscal year:”

* Expect revenues from Klein and SAP will be significantly higher over balance of fiscal 2017 versus that indicated by Q1 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

