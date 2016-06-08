BRIEF-ABM Industries posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.31/shr from continuing operations

June 8 (Reuters) - Abm Industries Inc

* ABM industries announces results for second quarter fiscal 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.25 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full year guidance outlook increased

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.07 to $1.17 from continuing operations