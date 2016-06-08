BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces proposed offering

June 8 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
* Sarepta Therapeutics announces proposed offering
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc says intends to sell an amount of its common stock equal to approximately $37.5 million in gross proceeds in an underwritten offering
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc says intends to use net proceeds from intended sale principally for product and commercial development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)