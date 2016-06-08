FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cheniere Partners upsizes and prices $1.5 bln senior secured notes
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cheniere Partners upsizes and prices $1.5 bln senior secured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Partners LP

* Principal amount of offering has been increased from initially announced $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion

* Spl 2026 notes are priced at par

* Cheniere energy partners lp says 2026 notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.875% per annum and will mature on june 30, 2026

* Intends to use proceeds to prepay a portion of principal amounts currently outstanding under spl’s credit facilities

* Cheniere partners announces upsizing and pricing of $1.5 billion senior secured notes due 2026 by sabine pass liquefaction, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.