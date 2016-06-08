FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brinker expects 2016 adj EPS to be near low end of $3.55-$3.65 range
June 8, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brinker expects 2016 adj EPS to be near low end of $3.55-$3.65 range

June 8 (Reuters) - Brinker International Inc

* Brinker International updates fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 outlook; provides select fiscal 2017 guidance

* Comparable restaurant sales growth for fiscal 2017 is expected to be in a range of 0.5 to 2.0 percent

* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $110 to $120 million

* Brinker International Inc says company anticipates fiscal 2017 earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be in a range of $3.40 to $3.50

* Company continues to expect fiscal Q4 2016 comparable restaurant sales to improve from fiscal Q3 2016 results

* Expect 2016 earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be near low end of original guidance range of $3.55 to $3.65

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.53, revenue view $3.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.47, revenue view $3.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.50 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

