FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications posts q3 loss per share $0.89
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications posts q3 loss per share $0.89

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp announces results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016 and provides updated financial guidance

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.89

* Q3 sales $124.2 million versus $71.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $425 million to $435 million

* Expects GAAP diluted EPS for fiscal 2016 will range from a loss of $0.90 to a loss of $0.81

* Targeting fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to range from $70.0 million to $80.0 million

* Backlog as of April 30, 2016 was $433.6 million compared to $92.6 million as of January 31, 2016

* Total bookings for three months ended April 30, 2016 $139.2 million compared to $72.2 million for three months ended April 30, 2015

* Says company is on track to deliver an annual run-rate of cost synergies of at least $8.0 million in FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.