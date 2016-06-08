FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hemisphere Media repurchases 2.8 mln shares from Luxor Capital
June 8, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hemisphere Media repurchases 2.8 mln shares from Luxor Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Media Group Inc

* Hemisphere Media Group repurchases 2.8 million shares from Luxor Capital Group

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc says transaction was funded from existing cash balances

* In addition, Luxor has agreed to lock-up of six months with respect to its remaining shares of Hemisphere stock

* Entered agreement with Luxor Capital Group to repurchase 2.8 million shares of Hemisphere’s class a common stock at $10.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

