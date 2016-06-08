FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tailored Brands reports Q1 adj earnings per share $0.29
June 8, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tailored Brands reports Q1 adj earnings per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Tailored Brands Inc

* Tailored Brands Inc reports fiscal 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.85

* Q1 sales $828.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $842 million

* Reaffirms full-year guidance

* Inventories increased $90.3 million to $1,076.7 million at end of Q1 2016 from $986.5 million at end of prior year q1

* Decline in Jos. A. Bank results was slightly better than expectations previously outlined for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

