BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.56

June 8 (Reuters) - Fuelcell Energy Inc

* Fuelcell Energy reports second quarter 2016 financial results and business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $28.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $35 million

* New $25 million debt facility to further support project development activities

* Total backlog was $410.7 million as of April 30, 2016 compared to $312.2 million as of April 30, 2015