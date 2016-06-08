FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.56
June 8, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Fuelcell Energy Inc

* Fuelcell Energy reports second quarter 2016 financial results and business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $28.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $35 million

* New $25 million debt facility to further support project development activities

* Total backlog was $410.7 million as of April 30, 2016 compared to $312.2 million as of April 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

