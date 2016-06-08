FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Boston scientific announces restructuring program and headcount reductions
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boston scientific announces restructuring program and headcount reductions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Estimates That Program To Reduce Gross Annual Pre

* Expects some employee attrition and targeted headcount reductions to result from these restructuring initiatives

* Company expects to reinvest a substantial portion of savings in strategic growth initiatives

* Tax operating expenses by approximately $115 million to $150 million by end of 2020

* Program implementation is anticipated to result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $175 million to $225 million

* Program implementation is anticipated to result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $175 million to $225 million

* Several program activities will be initiated immediately,all activities are expected to be substantially completed by end of 2018

* Several program activities will be initiated immediately and all activities are expected to be substantially completed by end of 2018

* Boston scientific corp says anticipates that its overall employee base will remain relatively unchanged upon completion of restructuring program

* Expects to reinvest a substantial portion of savings in “strategic growth” initiatives

* Expects some employee attrition and targeted headcount reductions to result from these restructuring initiatives

* Term growth and innovation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.