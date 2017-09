June 9 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp :

* Says plant is expected to have a cost of $270 million and a capacity of 400,000 tons per year of galvanized sheet steel

* Says operations are expected to begin in second half of 2019

* Nucor and JFE Steel form joint venture to supply automotive market in Mexico

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)