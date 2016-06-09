FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BRP Q1 earnings per share C$0.96
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BRP Q1 earnings per share C$0.96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - BRP Inc :

* BRP Inc sees fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures $190 million to $205 million

* Sees FY 2017 total company revenues up 4% to 8%

* Sees fiscal year 2017 normalized earnings per share-diluted $1.79 to $1.89

* FY 2017 earnings per share view C$1.77, revenue view c$3.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly normalized earnings per share $0.04

* Reports first-quarter results

* Q1 revenue C$930 million versus I/B/E/S view C$876.2 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.04

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.96

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
