BRIEF-BRP Q1 earnings per share C$0.96

June 9 (Reuters) - BRP Inc :
* BRP Inc sees fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures $190 million to $205 million
* Sees FY 2017 total company revenues up 4% to 8%
* Sees fiscal year 2017 normalized earnings per share-diluted $1.79 to $1.89
* FY 2017 earnings per share view C$1.77, revenue view c$3.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly normalized earnings per share $0.04
* Reports first-quarter results
* Q1 revenue C$930 million versus I/B/E/S view C$876.2 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.04
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.96
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S