BRIEF-Bio Blast Pharma updates corporate plans

June 9 (Reuters) - Bio Blast Pharma Ltd :

* Says Fredric Price, executive chairman, will lead company’s day-to-day operational efforts

* Intends to enroll more than 70 patients in phase 2B clinical trial at up to 15 sites in United States and Canada

* Plans to initiate a phase 2B trial with trehalose IV solution in OPMD during second half of 2016

* Colin Foster, Bioblast’s president and CEO, will be leaving his operational position

* Made decision to streamline company expenditures and downsize management team

* Up to 8 employees have left or will be leaving co, including chief commercial officer, chief corporate development officer, CFO

* Bio Blast Pharma updates corporate plans