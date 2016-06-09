FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bio Blast Pharma updates corporate plans
June 9, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bio Blast Pharma updates corporate plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Bio Blast Pharma Ltd :

* Says Fredric Price, executive chairman, will lead company’s day-to-day operational efforts

* Intends to enroll more than 70 patients in phase 2B clinical trial at up to 15 sites in United States and Canada

* Plans to initiate a phase 2B trial with trehalose IV solution in OPMD during second half of 2016

* Colin Foster, Bioblast’s president and CEO, will be leaving his operational position

* Made decision to streamline company expenditures and downsize management team

* Up to 8 employees have left or will be leaving co, including chief commercial officer, chief corporate development officer, CFO

* Bio Blast Pharma updates corporate plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

