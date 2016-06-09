FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corp Q1 EPS $0.00
June 9, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Corp Q1 EPS $0.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Christopher & Banks Corp

* Qtrly comparable sales increased 6.0%

* Sees Q2 gross margin to be 33.9% to 35.1% as compared to 32.9% in last year’s q2

* Christopher & Banks Corp sees 2016 fiscal year capital expenditures to be approximately $12.5 million to $13.0 million

* For Q2 to open two outlet stores and one mpw store

* Expects in q2 to close one c&b store. Four missy, petite, women stores, and to convert 2 stores into one mpw store

* For FY to open 6 new outlets and 3 new mpw stores; average square footage for year to be down approximately 1%

* Christopher & banks corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q1 sales rose 9.2 percent to $100 million

* Sees q2 sales $92 million to $96 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

