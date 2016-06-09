BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing announces launch of notes offering

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2016 / 11:20 AM / in a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Communications Sales & Leasing Inc :

* Planned offering, subject to market and other conditions, of approximately $150 million aggregate principal amount

* Intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding amounts under its revolving credit facility.

* Notes will be issued as an add-on to issuers’ existing 6.00% senior secured notes due 2023

* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc announces launch of notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

