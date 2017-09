June 9 (Reuters) - Alnylam Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial For Aln

* Expects to present initial clinical results in late 2016 and to initiate a phase 3 study in 2017

* TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)