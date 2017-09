June 9 (Reuters) - West Corp :

* West Corporation announces offering of $400 million senior secured notes

* Intends to offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2021

* Net proceeds of notes will be utilized to repay term loans, currently set to mature June 2018 or later Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)