FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ServiceSource International raises lower end of Q2 revenue guidance
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ServiceSource International raises lower end of Q2 revenue guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - ServiceSource International Inc :

* ServiceSource International Inc says raising lower end of q2 revenue guidance

* Resignation of Gregory Hopkins and Joe Kovach

* Reaffirming annual ACV and revenue guidance

* Expecting gains in efficiency in first half of year to translate to stronger FY improvement in non-GAAP gross margin and adjusted EBITDA

* Revised Q2 guidance for non-GAAP loss per share to $0.01 to breakeven

* Sees Q2 revenue $59.5 mln-$61.5 million

* ServiceSource International Inc announces operational changes and updates Q2 revenue and profitability guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.