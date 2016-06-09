FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-99 Cents Only Stores Q1 sales rose 1.3 percent to $512.9 mln
June 9, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-99 Cents Only Stores Q1 sales rose 1.3 percent to $512.9 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - 99 Cents Only Stores

* 99 cents only stores says q1 inventory balance decreased by $29.7 million , or 15.1% compared to prior quarter

* 99 cents only stores says q1 net loss was $25.2 million compared to net income of $1.2 million in prior year

* 99 cents only stores says “much of inventory was converted to cash that was used to reduce amount of cash borrowings under our ABL facility”

* Qtrly same-store sales were flat compared to q1 of fiscal 2016, with lower customer traffic of 1.5% offset by higher average ticket of 1.5%

* 99 cents only stores says reiterating previously issued outlook for fiscal 2017

* 99 cents only stores says on January 28, 2016 , received a comment letter from staff of division of corporation finance of the SEC

* 99 cents only stores says as of may 10, 2016 , company has responded to one outstanding comment

* 99 cents only stores reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 sales rose 1.3 percent to $512.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
