BRIEF-Fortive says private offering of 4.300% senior notes due 2046
June 9, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fortive says private offering of 4.300% senior notes due 2046

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp

* Intends to offer up to an additional $200 million aggregate principal amount of 4.300% senior notes due 2046

* Additional 2046 notes are expected to be fungible with prior 2046 notes

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of additional 2046 notes to make payments to danaher as consideration for contribution of assets

* Fortive announces private offering of additional 4.300% senior notes due 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
