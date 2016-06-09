BRIEF-Inspira Financial Inc appoints new CEO

June 9 (Reuters) - Inspira Financial Inc :

* Inspira Financial Inc. appoints new chief executive officer; executes definitive purchase agreement to acquire RBP Healthcare Technologies

* Dave Costine will remain as non- executive chairman of board.

* Acquisition, when closed, is expected to have a positive impact on revenues and earnings over time

* Total cash consideration of $2.1 million and total of 6.4 million shares valued at $1 per share for total consideration valued at $8.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)