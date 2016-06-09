FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Limoneira posts Q2 earnings per share $0.08
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Limoneira posts Q2 earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Limoneira Co

* Limoneira company announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $27.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $28 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.33 to $0.38 excluding items

* Limoneira Co says reconfirming fiscal year 2016 outlook

* Expects to sell between 2.7 million and 3.0 million cartons of fresh lemons at an average price of about $23.00 per carton in FY

* Reconfirming fiscal year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

