BRIEF-Mattress Firm posts Q1 loss $3.22/shr, revises FY guidance

June 9 (Reuters) - Mattress Firm Holding Corp

* Announces plan to consolidate all stores under Mattress Firm banner nationwide

* Qtrly comparable-store sales decline of 1.1 pct

* Revising guidance for full year

* Expects to largely complete rebranding by first fiscal quarter of 2017

* Decided in late April 2016 to rebrand all of its stores operating under different brand names to Mattress Firm brand

* Revalued certain of tradename intangible assets and recorded corresponding non-cash impairment charge of $138.7 million in Q1

* Remaining value of tradename intangible assets will be amortized over period of transition to one nationwide banner

* Continues to review its real estate portfolio as part of real estate optimization strategy announced on March 21, 2016

* Sees 2017 GAAP loss per share between $1.62 - $1.57

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS $1.98 - $2.08

* Sees Sales For The Full Fiscal Year Ending January 31, 2017 $3.83 Bln $3.88 billion

* Store sales growthsales for the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2017 in range of 1.0 pct - 2.0 pct

* FY2017 revenue view $3.95 billion -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S

* Mattress firm announces first fiscal quarter financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $3.22

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.27 to $0.32

* Q1 sales $839.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $867.2 million

* Q1 sales $839.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $867.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S